Announcements
ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING CROSSINGS
Our Ministry has announced, that on the ground of renovations and repair works to be carried out by the Greek Cypriot side at some police stations and land border gates, Lokmacı Border Gate would be closed to crossings on 1-2 November 2021, and subsequently, that the planned renovation has been postponed. In accordance with the [...]
As it is remembered, we have announced that the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus would completely close Lokmacı Border Gate to entries and exits on 1-2 November 2021 on the ground that it would carry out renovation and repair works. According to the new information provided by the Greek Cypriot Administration to our authorities [...]
The Greek Cypriot Administration has informed us of its decision with regard to renovations and repair works it would make at some police stations and border gates. Within the framework of the aforementioned renovations and repair works the Greek Cypriot side is planning to make, Lokmacı border gate will be closed to crossings on 1-2 [...]
ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ENRTY OF NON-TRNC CITIZENS WITH RESIDENCY, WORK OR STUDENT PERMITS, INTO THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS AS OF 8 JUNE 2020
The elements contained in the announcement made by of the Ministry of Finance regarding the entry of non-TRNC citizens who have residency, work or student permits into the TRNC as of 8 June are as follows; • Non-TRNC citizens with residency, work or student permits, who enter the TRNC between June 8 – July 1 [...]
Official Statements
Regarding the unilateral activities of the Greek Cypriot side in the Eastern Mediterranean
The Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus (GCA) signed an “exploration and production sharing contract” with the ExxonMobil – Qatar Petroleum consortium, in relation to the license for so-called “block 5”, which was unilaterally declared by the GCA. Such unilateral actions of the Greek Cypriot side confirm which party opts to pursue tension in the [...]
Regarding the arson attack against the Grand Mosque Larnaca
The arson attack against the Grand Mosque Larnaca, situated in the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus, is deeply saddening. Measures to deter possible future attacks towards places of worship should be taken. However, the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus has chosen to remain idle, until today, against the attacks towards our religious values [...]
Regarding the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs protest of the British Sovereign Base Areas Administration
A TRNC citizen was arrested by the officials of British Sovereign Base Areas (SBA) Administration on 29 November 2021 for allegedly engaging in an illegal activity in the village of Pile which is located in the buffer zone. We strongly condemn the handing over of our citizen by the SBA Administration to the Greek Cypriot [...]
Regarding the Unilateral Activities of the Greek Cypriot Administration in the Eastern Mediterranean
We understand that the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (GCA) granted permission to the Exxon Mobile-Qatar Petroleum Consortium for hydrocarbon exploration in the so-called unilaterally declared block 5. This act, which is the most recent proof of the Greek Cypriot side’s insistence on continuing its activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, clearly shows that the [...]
News
Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu continuous his contacts in Washington
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Mr. Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu continues his Washington D.C. contacts. Minister Ertuğruloğlu had meetings with members of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Congressman Mr. Pete Sessions and Congressman Mr. Steve Chabot respectively on 28 September 2021. During his meetings, Minister Ertuğruloğlu explained in [...]
Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu met with Lacroix in New York
Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu met with the UN Under-Secretary General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix at the UN Headquarters. Minister Ertuğruloğlu shared the Turkish Cypriot side’s views with Lacroix. [...]