ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING CROSSINGS

 - 
Our Ministry has announced, that  on the ground of renovations and repair works to be carried out by the Greek Cypriot side at some police stations and land border gates, Lokmacı Border Gate would be closed to crossings on 1-2 November 2021,  and subsequently, that the planned renovation has been postponed. In accordance with the [...]

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING CROSSINGS

 - 
As it is remembered, we have announced that the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus would completely close Lokmacı Border Gate to entries and exits on 1-2 November 2021 on the ground that it would carry out renovation and repair works. According to the new information provided by the Greek Cypriot Administration to our authorities [...]

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING CROSSINGS

 - 
The Greek Cypriot Administration has informed us of its decision with regard to renovations and repair works it would make at some police stations and border gates. Within the framework of the aforementioned renovations and repair works the Greek Cypriot side is planning to make, Lokmacı  border gate will be closed to crossings on 1-2 [...]

Regarding the arson attack against the Grand Mosque Larnaca

 - 
The arson attack against the Grand Mosque Larnaca, situated in the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus, is deeply saddening. Measures to deter possible future attacks towards places of worship should be taken. However, the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus has chosen to remain idle, until today, against the attacks towards our religious values [...]

Regarding the Unilateral Activities of the Greek Cypriot Administration in the Eastern Mediterranean

 - 
We understand that the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (GCA) granted permission to the Exxon Mobile-Qatar Petroleum Consortium for hydrocarbon exploration in the so-called unilaterally declared block 5. This act, which is the most recent proof of the Greek Cypriot side’s insistence on continuing its activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, clearly shows that the [...]

Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu continuous his contacts in Washington

 - 
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Mr. Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu continues his Washington D.C. contacts. Minister Ertuğruloğlu had meetings with members of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Congressman Mr. Pete Sessions and Congressman Mr. Steve Chabot respectively on 28 September 2021. During his meetings, Minister Ertuğruloğlu explained in [...]

