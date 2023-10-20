Announcement for Our Citizens in Israel and Palestine

TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been carrying out the necessary consultations with the relevant authorities in order to safely evacuate 150 people – TRNC citizens and their families – who are either permanently or temporarily residing in the region and have requested from our Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye and its Representations in the region to leave the region due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

It is recommended to follow the official websites and social media accounts of our Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Tel Aviv, and the Consulate General of the Republic of Türkiye in Jerusalem regarding the developments.

In case of emergency, it is possible to reach the Ministry Call Centre: +90 533 8514006.

This is an important announcement to all our people.