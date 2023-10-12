Announcement for Our Citizens in Israel and Palestine

Due to the developments in Israel and Palestine, it is recommended that our citizens, who are permanently and/or temporarily residing in Israel and Palestine, take all possible measures for their personal safety and continue to stay in safe closed areas.

For developments, it is recommended to follow the official websites and social media accounts of our Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Tel Aviv, and the Consulate General of the Republic of Türkiye in Jerusalem.

In case of emergency, it is possible to reach the Ministry Call Centre: +90 533 8514006.

This is an important announcement to all our people.