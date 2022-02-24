Announcement for Our Citizens in Ukraine

Due to the increasing tension in the region, it is recommended that our citizens, which are permanently and/or temporarily residing in Ukraine, take all possible measures for their personal safety. Because of the fact that Ukrainian airspace is still closed, the necessary support and guidance will be provided for those who wish to leave the country.

In case of emergency, it is possible to reach the phone number: +90 533 8514006 or TRNC Representative Office in Budapest: +3613010183.

This is an important announcement to all our people.