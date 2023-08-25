Announcement Regarding 3rd Country Citizens Planning To Travel To Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Via Türkiye

Please be informed that “OK to Board” practice that had been in effect during COVID-19 pandemic, for third country nationals transit in Türkiye, has ceased to apply. Türkiye has announced that as of 15 August 2023, practice of double transit visa is required for third country citizens travelling to Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus via Türkiye. The countries required to have double transit visa are listed below.