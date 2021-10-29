ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING CROSSINGS

As it is remembered, we have announced that the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus would completely close Lokmacı Border Gate to entries and exits on 1-2 November 2021 on the ground that it would carry out renovation and repair works.

According to the new information provided by the Greek Cypriot Administration to our authorities today (29 October 2021), it has been learned that the said decision has been amended and that the Greek Cypriot Administration has postponed its planned renovation of the Lokmacı Border Gate on the aforementioned dates (1-2 November 2021).