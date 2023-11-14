Congratulatory message from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Fidan to Minister of Foreign Affairs Ertuğruloğlu  

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Motherland Republic of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan sent a congratulatory message to his counterpart Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

In his message, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan noted that the achievements of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) since its establishment are source of pride for the Turkish nation.

It was also noted that they wholeheartedly share the enthusiasm and pride on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is the most meaningful proof of the Turkish Cypriot People’s struggle for equality and freedom.

“The Turkish Cypriot people’s demonstration at every opportunity that they will not give up their sovereignty despite the illegal and inhuman restrictions they are subjected to, strengthen our just cause.” Fidan added.

It was also stressed in the message that Motherland Republic of Türkiye, which has always considered the recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus by the International Community as its duty, will continue to take strong steps to protect the rights and law of the Turkish Cypriot people.