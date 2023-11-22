DİMED delegation in Pakistan

A delegation from the TRNC Foreign Affairs Ministry Professionals and Spouses Association (DİMED) attended the traditional “Annual Charity Bazaar” event organised by the Pakistan Foreign Office Women’s Association (PFOWA) in Pakistan.

According to a written statement, the TRNC delegation together with the members of the Pakistan Representation attended the event which was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan on Sunday, 19 November.

DİMED Chairman Oya Ertuğruloğlu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Gizem Alpman and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Public Relations Department Director Bahar Öztay also attended the event as DIMED Board Members.

The event, which aimed to promote cultural exchange between countries, handicraft, cuisine and tourism promotion stands were set up, and a parade and cultural performances were organised.

During the visit to Pakistan between 18-21 November, the DIMED members also held a series of contacts.

In this context, the delegation met with the spouse of Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and President of PWOFA Shaza Syrus, and members of the Board of Directors of the Association at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

On Monday 20 November, Gizem Alpman, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met with Saad Warraich, Director General of the Afghanistan, Türkiye & Iran Desk at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

The delegation also attended the dinner hosted in honour of Ertuğruloğlu by the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Islamabad Mehmet Paçacı and his spouse Meryem Paçacı at the residence of the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye.