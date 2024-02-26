Diplomacy for Gaza in İstanbul

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu emphasized in his speech at the meeting on Israel-Palestine that the issue in Gaza can only be resolved through a two-state solution.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu attended and delivered a speech at the Extraordinary Session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Istanbul on 24th February, organized by the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, Directorate of Communications, under the theme of “The Israeli Occupying Authority’s Disinformation and Hostilities against Journalists and Media Outlets in the Occupied Palestinian Territory”.

Ertuğruloğlu underlined that with the advancement of technology, the widespread use of digitalization, the proliferation of news sources, and consequently, the increase in perception management, disinformation, and manipulation have also increased.

Pointing out that the Israeli government uses these tactics to conceal its war crimes in Gaza, diverting international attention to a different perspective, Minister Ertuğruloğlu emphasized that the Gaza issue can only be resolved through a two-state solution.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu also met with Turkish Presidency Communication Director Prof. Fahrettin Altun and Niger Minister of Communication, Posts and Digital Economy Sidi Mohamed Raliou on the sidelines of the meeting. TRNC Consul General to İstanbul Fatma Mallıdağ Demirel, Third Secretary Esma Eroğlu, and Public and Information Officer Mert Efekan accompanied Minister Ertuğruloğlu in Istanbul.