Ertuğruloğlu attended the “Extraordinary Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Afghanistan”

TRNC Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu attended the Extraordinary Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Afghanistan held yesterday (19th December) in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

At the pre-noon session of the meeting which started with the inaugural speech of Pakistan Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, respectively, OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey on behalf of the OIC Asia Group Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan made a speech

After the lunch hosted by Foreign Minister Qureshi in honour of guest Foreign Ministers, the afternoon session of the meeting started.

In his speech at the session, Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu pointed out that Afghanistan is experiencing the greatest humanitarian crisis of recent times and said that the urgent support of the international community in general and the OIC member states in particular is needed.

Emphasizing that the international community should extend a helping hand to the Palestinian people besides the Afghan people, Ertuğruloğlu said that a two-state solution to the Palestinian problem would bring peace and stability to the Middle East.

Within the framework of his contacts, Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu also met with the OIC Secretary General, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Sierra Leone and Gabon.