Ertuğruloğlu attends 9th TRT World Forum

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu attented the 9th TRT World Forum in İstanbul between 31st October and 1st November as a guest of honour.

The official launch of this year’s forum held under the theme “The Global Reset: From the Old Order to New Realities” was inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the two-day event, Minister Ertuğruloğlu attended the sessions delivered by Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye, Cevdet Yılmaz titled “Building Strategic Autonomy: Türkiye and the Global Defence Paradigm” and by Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan titled “The Return of High-Stakes Diplomacy: Middle Powers and the Emerging Multipolar Order”. He also gave remarks on the Cyprus issue to TRT Arabi TV.

As part of his contacts in İstanbul, Minister Ertuğruloğlu visited the Consulate General of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) where he met with consulate officials.

During the forum and related visits, Ertuğruloğlu was accompanied by TRNC Consul General to İstanbul Zalide Mendeli, Vice Consul Serdar Durukan, and Press and Information Officer İbrahim Teksamancı.