Ertuğruloğlu attends a panel titled “Joining Forces with Friendly Diasporas” 

Continuing his contacts within the scope of the 10th World Turkish Business Council Congress, Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu attended the panel titled “Joining Forces with Friendly Diasporas” and delivered an opening speech.

Emphasizing the importance of such meetings, which aim to take steps towards the development of commercial and cultural ties within the Turkic World, which spreads over a wide geography, Minister Ertuğruloğlu addressed a large audience consisting of representatives of Turkish and friendly diasporas, politicians, academics and business people.