Ertuğruloğlu congratulates Karel and Beren 

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received at the Ministry Karel Biran and Beren Barlasoğlu, who ranked first in the international Latin dance competition, and congratulated them on their success.

Ertuğruloğlu stated that every success achieved in the international arena is the pride of the TRNC.

Karel Biran and Beren Barlasoğlu, who are the pride of the country with their success in many international Latin dance competitions, visited Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu wearing their “Champion Angels Team” jerseys. The children were accompanied by their mothers Zuhal Yalgın Biran and Bahar Barlasoğlu.

Referring to the unjust isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriots, Ertuğruloğlu said that every success achieved in the international arena is the pride of the TRNC and has a special meaning for the country.

Beren Barlasoğlu and Karel Biran, participated in “The International Dance Organisations European Caribbean Dance Championships” held in Turin, Italy on 9-11 March 2023.

Barlasoğlu and Biran made everyone proud with their success. Karel Biran became the European Champion in the “Junior 1 Caribbean Show” category on the first day and 2nd in the “Junior 1 Salsa Show” category on the second day.

Beren Barlasoğlu ranked 5th in the “Junior 1 Caribbean Show” category on the first day and 7th in the “Junior 1 Solo Show” category on the second day.

Karel also had ranked first in the world in the competition organised in Poland last year.