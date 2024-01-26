Ertuğruloğlu: Definition of Cyprus problem is that Greek Cypriot side is recognized as “Republic of Cyprus” 

Minister Ertuğruloğlu emphasized that the definition of the Cyprus problem is “the recognition of the Greek Cypriot side as the ‘Republic of Cyprus’ ” and said, “It is never realistic to talk about the solution of the Cyprus problem as long as there is no consensus of the relevant parties on this definition.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu spoke at the “Eastern Mediterranean Energy Summit” organized at the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce.

Ertuğruloğlu pointed out that the Greek Cypriots, with the support of other countries, recklessly use this recognition against the Turkish Cypriots and said that the energy issue is one of them.

Reminding that the United Nations Secretary General has appointed a personal envoy who will begin his contacts on the island next week, Ertuğruloğlu told that the Turkish and Greek Cypriot sides have different approaches on the issue.

Ertuğruloğlu expressed and criticized that the Greek Cypriot side has desire to hear from the personal envoy that there are grounds to continue the negotiation process that collapsed in Crans Montana in 2017 and to start negotiations on the base of federation partnership.

Adding that the matter of federation is now closed for the Turkish Cypriot side after the failure of the Crans Montana talks, Ertuğruloğlu said “It would be naive to expect different results by repeating the same things. Therefore, a federal partnership is out of the question.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu noted that the approval they gave for the appointment of the personal envoy for 6 months does not mean any change in the new state policies and said “The inequality of status created between the two sides is the only reason why a permanent settlement to the Cyprus problem cannot be reached. The possibility of the two former partners forming a new partnership to create a single state has now completely removed. The future lies in the existence of two sovereign equal states in good neighborly relations.”