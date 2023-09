Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu departed for New York to hold contacts within the framework of the UN General Assembly meetings.

Ertuğruloğlu, who will hold meetings in New York and Washington, is accompanied by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mustafa Lakadamyalı, a Foreign Affairs diplomat Çağrı Kalfaoğlu, and retired undersecretary and former negotiator Osman Ertuğ.