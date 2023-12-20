Ertuğruloğlu issued a message to mark December 21-25 Martyrs Week

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu issued a message on the occasion of the 21-25th December National Struggle and Martyrs Week.

In his message, Ertuğruloğlu noted:

“Today is the 60th anniversary of the brutal attacks launched by the Greek Cypriots in accordance with the Akritas plan, which was prepared in order to annex Cyprus to Greece by force of arms, ignoring our rights in the constitution, with the aim of completely destroying the Turkish Cypriot people and turning Cyprus into an island of shame in the Mediterranean.”

The Minister stated that the Turkish Cypriot people resolutely resisted against the brutal attacks of the Greek Cypriots who had more power in terms of weapons and people. Minister Ertuğruloğlu said that the Turkish Cypriot people, with the strength they received from the Motherland Türkiye, stopped the bloody attacks of the Greek Cypriots who dragged Cyprus into disaster, protected their lives, honour and sovereignty and added new epic heroism to Turkish history, and crowned their struggle for existence as the rightful owner of Cyprus by establishing their state.

He said “It is not possible for us to forget the Greek barbarism and the painful years our people have endured. I commemorate our martyrs with respect and gratitude who gave their lives to defend the homeland during the brutal Greek attacks that went down in history as ‘Bloody Christmas’.”