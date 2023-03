TRNC Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, who is in Ankara on the occasion of the OTS Summit Meeting met his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu yesterday (15/03/2023)

During the meeting, preparations for tomorrow’s Extraordinary Summit of the Organisation of Turkic States, of which TRNC is an observer member, and the issues on the agenda were discussed.