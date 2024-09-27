Ertuğruloğlu meets Majeed Khan

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, during his contacts in New York on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, held a bilateral meeting with the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Ambassador Dr. Asad Majeed Khan.

During the meeting, Ertuğruloğlu briefed Khan on the latest developments in Cyprus and expressed hope that ECO member states would respond to Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdoğan’s call for the recognition of the TRNC’s independence and the establishment of diplomatic, political, and economic ties with the TRNC.

During the meeting at the UN headquarters, Minister Ertuğruloğlu was accompanied by the Undersecretary of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mustafa Lakadamyalı.