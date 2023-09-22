Ertuğruloğlu meets Noziri

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu held a bilateral meeting with Khusrav Noziri, Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organisation, of which TRNC is an observer member, on the margins of the 78th UN General Assembly meetings in New York.

Informing Noziri about the latest situation in Cyprus during the meeting, Ertuğruloğlu stated that the negotiations on the basis of the federation, which had not yielded any results for 50 years, ended in 2017.

He explained that for this reason, the TRNC put forward a two-state vision based on the sovereign equality and equal international status of the parties.

Pointing out that in order to maintain stability and tranquillity on the island, the current realities should be accepted by the international community, Ertuğruloğlu said that we expect the ECO member states to lead the call of Turkish President Erdoğan to recognize the independence of the TRNC and to establish diplomatic, political and economic relations with the TRNC.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu was accompanied by Undersecretary of the Ministry Mustafa Lakadamyalı, First Secretary Çağrı Kalfaoğlu, and Third Secretary of the TRNC New York Representative Office Seval Gökeri.