Ertuğruloğlu meets with Bayramov

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu held a bilateral meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ceyhun Bayramov within the framework of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu expressed that the meeting between TRNC President Ersin Tatar and President İlham Aliyev of Azerbaijan in Baku was a significant historic event. He also noted that the establishment of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group between the assemblies of the TRNC and Azerbaijan had given momentum to the existing relations between the two friendly countries.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu was accompanied by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mustafa Lakadamyalı, during the meeting at the UN headquarters.