Ertuğruloğlu meets with DiCarlo and Bayramov

On the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, met with the United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, at the UN Headquarters.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu reviewed the latest developments on the Cyprus issue and reiterated the position of the Turkish Cypriot side.

As part of his contacts in New York, Minister Ertuğruloğlu also held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UN.

The two ministers exchanged views on regional affairs as well as on relations between the TRNC and Azerbaijan. Minister Ertuğruloğlu further informed his counterpart on the latest developments regarding the Cyprus issue.

The meetings were also attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mustafa Lakadamyalı, TRNC Representative to New York Murat Soysal, Advisor Selen Süheyla Küçük, and Third Secretary Begüm Tuncalı.