Ertuğruloğlu meets with Jean-Marie Traoré

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu held a bilateral meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Burkina Faso Karamako Jean-Marie Traoré on the margins of the 79th United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, Minister Ertuğruloğlu informed Traoré on the latest developments in Cyprus, mentioned the Burkina Faso citizens studying at the universities of our country and stated that in addition to strengthening the existing relations in the field of education, the development of bilateral other ties would also benefit our countries.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu was accompanied by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mustafa Lakadamyalı, during the meeting at the UN headquarters.