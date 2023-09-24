Ertuğruloğlu meets with Jilani

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu met with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani who is in New York to attend the annual meetings of United Nations General Assembly.

During the meetings, which took place at the TRNC Representative Office in Turkevi Center, Jilani stated that the state and people of Pakistan will continue to support the friendly and brotherly Turkish Cypriots.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu also thanked for the support given by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and expressed our desire to improve the co-operation between the two countries on various issues.