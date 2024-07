Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received Deniz Erdağ, the President and the members of Board of Directors of the Natural Disaster Search and Rescue Association (DAAK).

During the meeting, Erdağ informed Minister Ertuğruloğlu on the establishment and activities of DAAK.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu emphasized the importance of search and rescue operations and emergency response to natural disasters, and wished DAAK success in its activities.