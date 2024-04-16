Ertuğruloğlu receives Nusrettin Yuca and his delegation

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received the President of the Turkish Peace Forces Veterans Association Nusrettin Yuca and his accompanying delegation.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu expressed his pleasure to host the veterans at the Ministry and said that the martyrs and veterans showed the greatest sacrifice by giving of their lives to make the lands we live in a homeland.

He stated that the Mehmetçik and the Mujahid fought shoulder to shoulder and the Turkish Cypriots were saved from genocide with the just intervention of the Turkish military in Cyprus.

Pointing out that the region is again in a ring of fire with the recent events, Ertuğruloğlu emphasised that the Turkish Cypriots live in peace and security under the guarantee of the Turkish Armed Forces and the guarantorship of the motherland Türkiye.