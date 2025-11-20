Ertuğruloğlu receives TÜRKPA Secretary General

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TÜRKPA), Ramil Hasan and his accompanying delegation.

Stating that they aim to develop relations between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Turkic world in all areas, Ertuğruloğlu emphasised the importance of mutual contacts.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu thanked the TÜRKPA delegation for its support in increasing the visibility of the TRNC in this regard.

Undersecretary of the TRNC Foreign Ministry Mustafa Ergüven also attended the meeting.