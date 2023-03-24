TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu described the statement of the new Foreign Minister of the Greek Cypriot Administration Constantinos Kombos, regarding the “active involvement” of the European Union (EU) in the settlement process of the Cyprus issue as unfortunate.

In his statement, Ertuğruloğlu said “I would like to remind my New Greek Cypriot counterpart that there is currently no settlement process in Cyprus and that any new negotiation process between the two States can only start after the TRNC’s realistic vision on Cyprus is recognized.

Furthermore, the EU, which has not fulfilled any of its promises to the Turkish Cypriots and unconditionally supports the Greek Cypriot side, cannot be expected to participate in a possible negotiation process. Due to the nature of negotiation, the consent of the parties is of vital importance in the decision-making process. The TRNC does not consent to the involvement of the EU, which has displayed a pro-Greek Cypriot attitude”.