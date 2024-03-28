Ertuğruloğlu speaks at conference in Bursa

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu delivered a speech at the conference entitled “the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the Context of International Law” organised by the International Relations Community of Bursa Uludağ University (BUU).

In his speech at the conference, Ertuğruloğlu said, “There is only one way to use the natural resources of the Blue Homeland. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will also be involved in these endeavours, Türkiye will lead this work and this wealth will only be transported to Europe via Türkiye. There is no other way.”

Stating that there is no possibility for the two sides in Cyprus to reestablish a new partnership state, the Minister stressed that the ultimate goal is the recognition of the TRNC.

Ertuğruloğlu stressed that if an agreement is to be reached, the priority should be the equalisation of the respective status of the two sides and added that if there will be negotiations after that, it will be between two States.

Ertuğruloğlu added that no formula is viable that excludes Türkiye from the use of hydrocarbon resources in the Eastern Mediterranean.