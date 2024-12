The Association of Professionals and Spouses of the TRNC Foreign Affairs Ministry (DİMED) has organized an exhibition entitled “Karabakh Heritage,” featuring the works by Azerbaijani painter and designer Nigar Helmi Abbasbeyli, as part of the 15 November Republic Day celebrations.

The exhibition was held under the auspices of DİMED President Prof. Dr. Oya Ertuğruloğlu at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.