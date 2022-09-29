Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu attended a roundtable meeting held on the Cyprus issue at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, one of the respected think-tanks of the US.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu discussed various aspects of the Cyprus issue at the meeting, which was attended by the members of diplomatic missions in Washington, representatives of the US Department of State, and Washington Institute researchers.

Pointing out the benefits of the two-state solution on the island, Ertuğruloğlu also replied to the questions.