Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu attended the 10th World Turkish Business Council Congress 

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu attended the 10th World Turkish Business Council Congress held at the Haliç Congress Centre under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye and with the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu was accompanied by the Ambassador of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to Ankara Ismet Korukoğlu, Consul General Fatma Demirel and Vice Consul Mehmet Tuncan.

The two-day Congress will bring together representatives of the diaspora, Turkish and foreign government officials, representatives of foreign missions, academicians and business people.