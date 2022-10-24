Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu attended the 12th Session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Minister Ertuğruloğlu gave a speech at the meeting themed “Combating Disinformation and Islamophobia in the Post-Truth Era”, hosted by the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, Directorate of Communications under the auspices of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu attended the dinner hosted by President Erdoğan in honour of the ministers.