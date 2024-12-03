Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu attends 28th ECO Council of Ministers Meeting in Iran

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu attended the 28th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Organisation of Economic Cooperation (ECO) held in Mashhad, Islamic Republic of Iran on 2 December.

Delivering a speech at the meeting, Minister Ertuğruloğlu stated that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has been actively supporting and participating in the organisation activities since 1992, when it was admitted as an observer member.

The Minister also expressed his gratitude to the ECO member countries for their participation and support at the 4th Ecotourism Experts Group Meeting held in the TRNC on 25-26 November 2024.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu also briefed his interlocutors on the latest developments regarding the Cyprus issue.

During his visit to Mashhad, Ertuğruloğlu also met with the Foreign Ministers and Deputy Foreign Ministers of the ECO Member States.

Ertuğruloğlu was accompanied by Third Secretary Mehmet Tuncan during his visit to Mashhad.