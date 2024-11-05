Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu attends 40th Ministerial Session of COMCEC

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu participated in the 40th Ministerial Session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) held in Istanbul at Lütfi Kırdar Congress Centre.

Ertuğruloğlu delivered a speech at the event which is organized this year with the theme of “Digital ransformation in Payment Systems in the OIC Member Countries.”

The meeting which started on the 2nd of November, ends today.

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered the opening speech of the meeting which was attended by ministerial level delegations of OIC member countries and observers as well as representatives of the OIC General Secretariat, OIC affiliated institutions and some other international organisations.

During his speech Ertuğruloğlu pointed out that in recent years TRNC government attached great importance to digital transformation in payment systems in various sectors in the country. He stressed that the relevant legal regulations were gradually being updated.

In the framework of his contacts in Istanbul, Ertuğruloğlu also had a bilateral meeting with Ömer Bolat, the Minister of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye.

Ertuğruloğlu and his delegation including the Undersecretary of the Economy and Energy Ministry Tuğşat Tülbentçi, were accompanied by Consul General Fatma Demirel and Vice Consul Serdar Durukan during the meeting.