Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum held between 11-13 March with the theme of “Reconstructing Diplomacy”.

Within the framework of his contacts, Minister Ertuğruloğlu met with Sierra Leone Minister of Foreign Affairs David Francis, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the Republic of Latvia Artis Pabriks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmet Haciyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia Abusaid Muse Ali and President of the Independent Industrialists’ and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD) Mahmut Asmalı and the accompanying delegation.