TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu met with the first-year students of the International Relations Department of the Cyprus International University (CIU) at the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu briefed the students who were accompanied by the Head of the Department Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sertaç Sonan, on the Cyprus issue, updated them on the current situation and answered their questions.