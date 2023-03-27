TRNC Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu met with a delegation of 33 students and academics from the ‘Department of Political Geography’ at Newcastle University in the UK and gave a briefing on the historical processes of the Cyprus cause, the rightful stance of the Turkish Cypriot side and the stage reached today.

The briefing took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Uğur Umar Conference Hall.

Expressing his pleasure to see the students in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and to welcome them at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Ertuğruloğlu answered the questions of the students during the briefing which lasted approximately 2 hours as well.