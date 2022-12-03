Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu delivers a speech at Stratcom Summit 2022

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu informed the participants about the disinformation, manipulation and discriminatory policies faced by the Turkish Cypriots at the International Strategic Communications Summit 2022, Stratcom.

The summit was organized for the second time this year by the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications.

In his speech at the session held on Saturday, 3rd December, with the theme “Strategic Communication in the Age of Uncertainty” at İstanbul TIM Maslak Exhibition Center, Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu explained the different stages of the Cyprus issue and gave examples of the isolation, restrictions and discrimination imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people.

Addressing the summit, Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu asked whether those present knew what had happened to the Turkish Cypriots who suffered untold atrocities at the hence of the Greek Cypriots, through no fault of their own .”

Noting that the Turkish Cypriots were massacred before the eyes of the UN Peacekeeping Force, Ertuğruloğlu said, “Thanks to motherland Türkiye, the Turkish Cypriots were able to survive. We are a free and sovereign State. We have all the attributes of a modern independent state.”

Addressing the speech of the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the last UN General Assembly, Ertuğruloğlu reminded that TRNC has been admitted to the Organization of Turkic States as an Observer Member with its official name for the first time. He expressed his gratitude to President Erdoğan who called on the international community to recognize the TRNC and remove the suffering imposed on the Turkish Cypriots.

Stressing that the UN Security Council resolutions on Cyprus should be rescinded, Ertuğruloğlu said that these resolutions are recommendations and are not mandatory.

Underlining that there is no “Cypriot nation”, Ertuğruloğlu concluded his remarks by emphasizing that there are two separate distinct peoples in the island each with its own independent sovereign States.