Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu holds contacts in Baku

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu paid an official visit to Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 27th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) and held contacts in Baku.

Within the framework of the visit, Ertuğruloğlu visited the TRNC Baku Representative Office and gave interviews to Bayraqdar Media and True News Service (TNS) news agencies from Azerbaijan media and replied the questions of Real TV television channel.

The Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Business Association visited Ertuğruloğlu at the TRNC Baku Representative Office and received information from Ertuğruloğlu on the latest developments in the Cyprus issue and shared their views on TRNC-Azerbaijan relations.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu visited the mausoleum of the National Leader Haydar Aliyev in Fahri Hıyaban and laid flowers and then visited the Azerbaijani and Turkish Martyrs’ Cemetery.

Ertuğruloğlu will attend the 27th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organisation to be held in Shusha today.

During his visit to Azerbaijan, Ertuğruloğlu is accompanied by TRNC Baku Representative, Ambassador Ufuk Turganer, Ministry’s Director of the Department of Relations with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Mustafa Kemal Beyazbayram, First Secretary Müjde İnançoğlu, and Third Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mayda Dorak.