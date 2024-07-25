Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu welcomed the Head of Azerbaijan Zafer Martyrs’ Families Association, Sevinç Oruçova, and the children of Karabakh martyrs aged between 17-22 who are in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus within the scope of summer school programme upon an invitation from Girne American University (GAU).

During the visit, Ertuğruloğlu reminded that the TRNC is an observer member of the Organization of Turkic States and emphasized that the Turkic World is a very big family.

The Minister said, ‘We may be different states but we are the same nation; One nation, three states. I hope that in time these 3 states will become 8.’

Informing the students about the Cyprus issue, Ertuğruloğlu explained that it is a status issue; this means the Greek Cypriots were given the right to use a status they do not have and treat the Turkish Cypriots as a community.