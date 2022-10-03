According to a written statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu joined a programme “Manşet+” on BRT yesterday and reacted to the US army would train Greek Cypriot soldiers by establishing a partnership with the Greek Cypriot National Guard.

Mentioning that the US has lifted the arms embargo on South Cyprus, Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu said, “We have discussed these with our interlocutors in America, they are always trying to deceive us with answers such as ‘not against you, but against the Russians’, and we have made it clear that we never believe it.”

Pointing to the congratulatory messages sent by the Russians to the Greek Cypriots on October 1, Ertuğruloğlu noted that the Russian-South Cyprus relations are on very solid ground.