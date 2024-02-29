Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu makes evaluations to TAK

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu made evaluations to the Turkish News Agency (TAK) on some issues on the agenda.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu stated that the Greek Cypriot Administration has been carrying out unilateral activities violating the buffer zone for a long time and noted that all of these violations are carried out in front of the eyes and with the knowledge of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force (UNFICYP), while the United Nations, by remaining unresponsive to the violations of the Greek Cypriot side in the buffer zone, is displaying a biased attitude far from performing an impartial duty.

Stating that Niyazi Kızılyürek, who is a candidate for the European Parliament elections again and who endeavours to carry out election propaganda in our country, is in an effort to mislead our people for his personal interests, Minister Ertuğruloğlu asked people not to give any credit to the re-election campaign run by Niyazi Kızılyürek for the European Parliament.

Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu also clarified the allegations in the Greek Cypriot press regarding the Greek Cypriot schools in Dipkarpaz.

Ertuğruloğlu reminded that certain rights were granted to Greek Cypriots who wished to continue residing on the Turkish Cypriot side within the framework of the population exchange agreement reached between the Turkish Cypriot side and the Greek Cypriot side in 1975. Ertuğruloğlu emphasized that within this framework, it was guaranteed that the Greek Cypriots in the region could easily fulfil their rights such as education, freedom of movement, health and worship and said that the books were banned due to inconvenient materials were being taught at Greek Cypriot schools in the Karpaz region of the TRNC.