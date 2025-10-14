Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu meets with members of the friendship groups

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu held a meeting with the chairpersons and members of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Groups of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Şamil Ayrım, Türkiye–Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group Chair, Ehliman Emiraslanov, Azerbaijan–Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group Chair, Cavanşir Feyziyev, Azerbaijan–TRNC Parliamentary Friendship Group Chair, Resmiye Eroğlu Canaltay TRNC–Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group Chair, and Orhan Erdem, Türkiye–TRNC Parliamentary Friendship Group Chair, members of the three countries’ friendship groups and senior officials from the Ministry were present at the meeting.