Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu has paid a visit to İstanbul and met with Kubaniçbek Ömüraliyev, the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), in his office. The said visit is the first high-level visit by the TRNC officials to the OTS Secretary General and the Secretariat.

During his courtesy visit to the newly appointed Secretary General, Minister Ertuğruloğlu expressed his contentment that our country has taken the place it deserves in the Turkish World, also stating that in the new period, our Ministry will do its part to ensure the cooperation and dialogue in every field between our country and the OTS continues to increase.

As it will be remembered, our country was accepted to the organization with its constitutional name, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, as the third Observer Member State after Hungary and Turkmenistan, at the 9th OTS Summit Meeting held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on 11 November 2022, since then we have actively participated in the meetings, events and activities of the organization after the said date.

Observer Membership of the Organization of Turkic States, after the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Organization of Economic Cooperation, is the third representation gained by our country within the international organizations. Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu will return home this evening after completing his meetings in Istanbul.

