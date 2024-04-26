Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu meets with Turkish Defence Minister Güler and delegation

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu met with Turkish National Defence Minister Yaşar Güler and his delegation who are in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus for official contacts.

During the meeting held at the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the importance of cooperation between the TRNC and Türkiye and support for a two-state solution on the basis of sovereign equality and equal international status were discussed.

Minister Güler was accompanied by the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces General Metin Gürak, Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Commander of the Turkish Air Force General Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Lefkoşa Metin Feyzioğlu, Commander of the Cyprus Turkish Peace Forces Major General Sebahattin Kılınç, and officials from the Ministry were also present at the meeting.