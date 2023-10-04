Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu meets with his counterpart Fidan in Ankara  

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara on 4 October 2023.

Ertuğruloğlu and Fidan organized a joint press conference following their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

During the joint press conference, Minister Ertuğruloğlu said: “The Cyprus problem is a national cause. It is not only the cause of our motherland but also the cause of the Turkic world.”

Ertuğruloğlu referred to the Turkish Cypriot side’s perspective on the Cyprus issue since the day the negotiation process collapsed in Crans-Montana due to the uncompromising attitude of the Greek Cypriot side.

The Minister said, “Expecting a different result by repeating the same things was nothing but a waste of time. During this period, Turkish Cypriots continue to live under embargoes that they do not deserve. Greek Cypriots continue to be treated as the ‘Republic of Cyprus’ in the international arena. They impose isolation measures on us.”

Upon a press member’s question on the use of energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, Ertuğruloğlu reminded that the Turkish Cypriot side has repeatedly made proposals for the joint utilisation of these resources.

For his part, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan indicated that the priority of Turkish foreign policy regarding Cyprus was focused on the international status of the TRNC, and the welfare, and security of the Turkish Cypriots.

“We will continue to do our best to ensure that the Turkish Cypriot State is recognized in the international community,” Fidan added.

Stressing that the Cyprus issue has been left unresolved by the international community for many years, Fidan said, adding: “The main purpose here has been an approach that highlights the rights and interests of the Greek Cypriot side while leaving the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots far behind, if possible, ignoring them.”

Turning to the use of energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, Fidan said: “Frankly, I think waiting for the final solution on the Island to benefit from the energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean is not a good situation for both the region and the world.”

The Minister concluded that it is possible for both parties to use the energy potential that will benefit equally “without the need to wait for a political solution.”