Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu met with his Counterparts in Uzbekistan

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu is continuing his contacts in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan within the framework of 26th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), in which the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is an observer member.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu met with the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan during a meeting in Tashkent.

Ertuğruloğlu also held bilateral meetings with his Turkish, Azerbaijani and Pakistani counterparts.

During the meetings, regional issues and development of bilateral relations were discussed.