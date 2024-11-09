Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu: No question of official meeting between Türkiye and Greek Cypriot side

Commenting on claims that the Greek Cypriot Leader Christodoulides had a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the 5th European Political Community Summit held in Budapest, Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu spoke to TAK News Agency stating that there was no question of an official meeting between President Erdoğan and Mr.Christodoulides.

Ertuğruloğlu said, ‘The Republic of Türkiye does not recognise the Greek Cypriot Administration, which has usurped the inherent rights of the Turkish Cypriot people such as sovereign equality and equal international status. As such, it is not possible for any meeting between the Republic of Türkiye and the members of the Greek Cypriot administration to have an official status.’

Press reports that attribute too much meaning to brief encounters between the officials of the Republic of Türkiye and the Greek Cypriot administration in the margins of international gatherings in the past were an exaggeration, said Ertuğruloğlu.