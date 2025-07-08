Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu receives Azerbaijani delegation

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received Azerbaijani MP, Vügar İskenderov, a member of Azerbaijan-Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Groups, along with his accompanying delegation. The delegation is in the TRNC to attend the conference titled “Our family is the Turkic World”, organized with the support of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The meeting was also attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mustafa Lakadamyalı; the President of the Azerbaijan-Cyprus Friendship Society Orhan Hasanoğlu; the President of the Central Asia and the South Caucasus Freedom of Expression Network of Azerbaijan (CASCFEN) journalist Nadir Azeri; Manisa Azerbaijan Culture and Solidarity Association President Şentürk Hoşgül.

The conference will be held on 9th July at 16:30 at the Presidential Complex.