Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu receives British Journalists  

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received a group of British journalists from London.

Ertuğruloğlu stated that the partnership in Cyprus was definitely over and there would be no going back.

Explaining the reasons behind the Cyprus issue to journalists, Ertuğruloğlu pointed out that a solution to the problem cannot be found without a correct diagnosis.

Replying the questions of journalists, Ertuğruloğlu emphasised that 20 July 1974 is a very important date for the Turkish Cypriot people and said “20 July is our day of rebirth”.

The Minister added, “We will protect our State, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. We will strengthen our ties with our motherland Türkiye”.